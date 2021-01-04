Mystery as Pregnant Instagram Influencer Emily Mitchell Dies 3 Days Before Christmas

A popular, pregnant influencer, Emily Mitchell, died suddenly right before Christmas, according to her family.

Mitchell, 36, who became popular as an influencer on Instagram, with 129,000 followers, was having her morning coffee and toast when she became unresponsive three days before Christmas, according to the family’s fundraising page.

"Despite the prompt attention of her children, husband, father and other medical personnel, all valiant efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful. She went home to be with the Lord,” a message on the page said.

She was transported to the hospital in Rhode Island, but could not be saved. Mitchell was 16 weeks pregnant with her fifth child, Joey, who also died, Today reported. The cause of her death remains unclear.

"The doctors are still working on answers for her family. We will update everyone with answers when we get them," the GoFundMe page read.

The mom was also known for blogging about raising young children on her site, The Hidden Way.

"Her exuberant personality radiated outwardly in her interactions and relationships with all who knew her," her obituary read. "Emily was a symbol of strength during the most challenging of times for so many."

