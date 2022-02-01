Heavy boulders are blocking the entrance to a Los Angeles park. No one has admitted to placing them there, but residents seem to know why.



Homeless people once created encampments here, but a 2021 municipal code made it illegal to “sit, lie or sleep in or upon any street, sidewalk or other public way.”

“Literally one night overnight, they were gone, and these boulders were here,” LA resident Christy Campos said. “So I have no idea who did it or where it came from.”

Neighbors complained about the unhoused campers and a private citizen likely put the boulders out as a deterrent, KCBS reports



Jay Yoon, who lives in the neighborhood, said he’s planted cacti and other spiked plants to keep people from sleeping in his front garden.

Residents, including Christy Campos, have mixed feelings about the boulders and what that may mean for the unhoused individuals who will need to look for another place to rest.

“I feel distraught because I don’t know what happened to these people if they’re better off or worse off,” she said. “If they got the resources that they might need.”

City officials have not yet said what, if anything, will happen to these mysterious boulders.

