Mystery Surrounds 10-Month-Old Baby Found at Minneapolis Airport

Mystery surrounds a 10-month-old girl who was found at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

On Wednesday, authorities canceled an emergency alert issued the day before asking for the public's help in identifying the child.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a brief statement Wednesday morning saying the child had been identified and her mother had been found safe.

"Thank you to everyone who shared this alert and to all who provided information that helped investigators identify the child and locate her relatives," the bureau said.

Investigators had been searching for the baby's parents since Sunday night, when authorities discovered the girl at the airport with a woman they described as being "in crisis."

The woman was not believed to be the mother or guardian of the baby, airport police said in the emergency alert issued Tuesday.

The child didn't match any description of a missing or abducted girl, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in its alert.

No other details about the baby were released. The investigation has been turned over to the Minneapolis Police Department, the bureau said.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to the department for comment Wednesday.

