Police are investigating the suspicious death of a Connecticut woman who was reportedly “unconscious and unresponsive,” when she was dropped at a Bronx hospital with numerous butt injections, according to a published news report.

The body of a 53-year-old woman, identified as Maxine Messem, of Bridgeport, Conn., was dropped off by two females around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday at NYC Health & Hospitals, Jacobi Medical Center, a spokesperson with the New York City Police Department told Inside Edition Digital.

The victim was found partially dressed and naked from the waist down, a police source said, the New York Daily News reported.

Police confirmed with Inside Edition Digital that the woman had a number of butt injections, but did not disclose details about the substance found in the injection.

The two women told police that they found the woman near Woodlawn Cemetery, according to The New York Post. They claimed that she appeared in distress and needed help, and drove her to the hospital, in her car, police said, the news outlet reported.

The victim's vehicle was a BMW SUV, the Daily News reported.

After leaving Messem at the hospital, the women reportedly ran and left the vehicle behind, the news outlet reported.

Upon hearing the news of his wife, Messem's husband, Carl Simpson, and son, who did not want to be identified, were devastated by the tragic news, the Daily News reported.

"We don't what happened," Simpson told the Daily News. "She was at work and she left work. So we don't know what happened from there."

The city’s medical examiner will determine the women’s cause of death, police said.

Police said the investigation into the case remains ongoing.

