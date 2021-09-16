How does one wash their hair in space? For NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, it’s all about the no-rinse shampoo.

"I'm going to go ahead and put some of this no-rinse shampoo,” she explained while demonstrating her technique.

“And then I go ahead, and I rub it in a little bit, just like you would on Earth. Rub that in. And then I like to take my comb and comb it out through to the ends.”

She also shared tips on how to eat.

“If you are eating too fast and you get some of that liquid airborne, it's going to go everywhere. It's going to get on your crewmates. You're going to find it a week later, you know, by the ductwork or something,” she said.

“Every little thing that you take for granted on Earth when all your stuff stays put is a little more challenging in space," she continued. "So, you do learn. Those things become second nature, but it does take a little time to get used to."

The information she shared is likely invaluable advice for the four civilians heading to space very soon

The SpaceX Inspiration4 will includebillionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, St. Jude physician's assistant Haley Arceneaux, data engineer Chris Sembroski and geoscience professor Sian Proctor, the fourth Black woman to go to space.

This comes on the heels of other billionaires' recent trips.

First, Richard Branson went to space in early July aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane.

Less than two weeks later, the world’s richest person, Jeff Bezos, followed, riding in on his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle.

Branson's Virgin Galactic expects to begin full commercial service in 2022 and hopes to slash the ticket price from the current $250,000 price tag to around $40,000.

"If we're going to be a space-faring civilization, which we certainly all want us to be, then the next natural step is to start seeing private citizens doing more of this kind of thing,” McArthur added. "It is a very exciting time."

