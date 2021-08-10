Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat | Inside Edition

Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per Seat

Offbeat
Billionaire Richard Branson livestreamed his visit into outer space aboard a Virgin Galactic rocketship on July 11, 2021.
Billionaire Richard Branson livestreamed his visit into outer space aboard a Virgin Galactic rocketship on July 11, 2021.Virgin Galactic
By Johanna Li
First Published: 10:01 AM PDT, August 10, 2021

This comes following the space tourism company's billionaire founder Richard Branson's successful mission last month.

For those who have always dreamed of becoming an astronaut, here’s your chance to snag a spot aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket starting at $450,000 per seat. The spaceflight company, which completed its first fully crewed flight last month with founder and billionaire Richard Branson on board, has reopened ticket sales Thursday for commercial flight, which they hope will begin toward the end of 2022.

“We are excited to announce today that we will immediately open ticket sales to our significant list of early hand raisers, prioritizing our spacefarer community who, as promised, will be given first opportunity to reserve their place to space,” CEO Michael Colgazier said in a statement.

The $450,000 starting price for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is hefty – and is about double what tickets were initially sold at between 2005 and 2014, when about 600 people paid between $200,000 and $250,000. Ticket sales then ended following a fatal crash that resulted in the death of co-pilot Michael Alsbury.

Virgin Galactic is also offering packages of multiple seats, including for couples, friends, or families, and full-flight buy-outs.

"As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience,” Colgazier said.

Virgin Galactic’s goal is to ultimately make possible commercial space travel and space tourism.

In July, Branson and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos were in a competition of billionaires to reach space first. Branson ultimately won when he travelled into outer space, as defined by beginning at 50 miles above the Earth, on July 11, and Bezos followed shortly after, crossing the Karman Line that marks the edge of space, just nine days later.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX became the first private company to send astronauts to the International Space Station in May 2020. Despite having founded his own spacecraft company, the Tesla billionaire, however, has not yet been to space but has reportedly already put in a $10,000 deposit for a future seat aboard a Virgin Galactic Flight, Space.com reported.

Related Stories

You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.
American Travel Blogger in Coma After Scooter Accident Trapped in Bali as Family Fundraises to Bring Her Home
People Manage to Pry Open Elevator Doors as Water Rises to Their Heads During Massive Storm in Omaha, Nebrask
Colombian Navy Busts Narco-Sub Carrying 2 Tons of Cocaine Off Pacific CoastCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

29-Year-Old Chicago Police Officer Killed and Partner in Critical Condition After Shooting During Traffic Stop
29-Year-Old Chicago Police Officer Killed and Partner in Critical Condition After Shooting During Traffic Stop
1

29-Year-Old Chicago Police Officer Killed and Partner in Critical Condition After Shooting During Traffic Stop

Crime
West African Banded Cobra Missing and on the Loose in Texas Makes Its Debut on Twitter
West African Banded Cobra Missing and on the Loose in Texas Makes Its Debut on Twitter
2

West African Banded Cobra Missing and on the Loose in Texas Makes Its Debut on Twitter

Animals
How the Story of Little Addilyn Woodard Continues to Inspire Others
How the Story of Little Addilyn Woodard Continues to Inspire Others
3

How the Story of Little Addilyn Woodard Continues to Inspire Others

Inspirational
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
4

16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops

Human Interest
$25,000 Grandma Lost When Her Grandkids Accidentally Threw Envelope Out Is Found by Waste Collection Crew
$25,000 Grandma Lost When Her Grandkids Accidentally Threw Envelope Out Is Found by Waste Collection Crew
5

$25,000 Grandma Lost When Her Grandkids Accidentally Threw Envelope Out Is Found by Waste Collection Crew

Inspirational