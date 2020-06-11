NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Says He's Quitting Over the Sport's Confederate Flag Ban

On the same day that NASCAR announced the Confederate flag would be banned from its events, driver Ray Ciccarelli announced he would be leaving the sport because he disagreed with the new policy.

In a Wednesday Facebook post that has apparently been removed, Ciccarrelli said, “Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over, i don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn't make them a racist all you are doing is f*****g one group to cater to another and i ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!”

Ciccarelli competes in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, driving the No. 49 truck. His only top 10 finish in the past three years was the 2019 Corrigan Oil 200.

NASCAR announced the decision to ban the Confederate flag after the urging of driver Bubba Wallace, who supported the ban to help fight racial injustice.

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a statement Wednesday.

"Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all events and properties."

