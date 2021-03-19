NCAA Met With Controversy for Allegedly Giving Preferential Treatment to Men’s Teams During Championships

The NCAA is being slammed for allegedly giving preferential treatment to men's teams over women's teams during the ongoing college basketball championships. Players are taking to social media to expose the disparities between how the men and women players are being treated.

“Now when pictures of our weight room got released versus the men's, the NCAA came out with a statement saying it wasn't money, it was space that was a problem. Let me show you all something else. Here's our practice court right, and here's that weight room. Then here's all this extra space,” one player said in a TikTok.

NBA star Steph Curry expressed his shock on Twitter. “Wow come on now NCAA, y’all tripping.”

“We understand that this is an unprecedented situation considering the COVID-19 pandemic. However, both the men’s and women’s committees had adequate time to prepare for these tournaments," SNY college basketball analyst Maria Marino told Inside Edition.

The disappointing amenities don't end there, as players show their disgust for the food choices being offered.

The NCAA addressed the issues Friday during a Zoom press conference.

"We fell short this year in what we've been doing to prepare in the last 60 days for 64 teams to be here in San Antonio. And we acknowledge that," NCAA Vice President Lynn Holzman said. "We are actively working on that and things will be in place by tomorrow morning."

