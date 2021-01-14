Nearly 333 Pounds of Meth Found on Ship Headed to California, Authorities Say

Nearly 333 pounds of methamphetamine was found over the weekend on a ship headed from Mexico to the United States, according to a statement from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The federal agency estimates the street value of the drugs to be just under $1 million –– around $915,750.

The vessel was discovered by officials on Saturday around 11 p.m., after suspecting it was used in maritime smuggling, the agency wrote.

Authorities followed the craft to the Huntington Beach area in Southern California, and then the Coast Guard intercepted around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Dogs located the methamphetamine "in various locations throughout the vessel" and conducted a field test kit.

Two men from Mexico were on board the ship. They were arrested and handed over to Homeland Security Investigations. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of California accepted the case for federal prosecution, according to authorities.

