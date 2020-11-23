Nebraska Man, 23, Charged With Killing 2 People at Sonic Drive-Thru, Police Say

A Sonic Drive-in was the site of two fatal shootings Saturday night in Bellevue, Nebraska and a 23-year-old is now in custody, police said. Police initially came to the restaurant on Wednesday in response to a call of identity theft, after the suspect allegedly used another person's Sonic app to order $57 worth of hamburgers and corndogs, The Omaha-WorldHerald reported.

When police arrived, they found Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. at a traffic stop and arrested him on site. During the traffic stop search, police say Silva was also found with three guns. He was taken to Sarpy County Jail. He was charged with identity theft under $500, Lt. Andy Jashinske of the Bellevue Police said in a statement. There were no gun charges against Silva.

He was released after posting 10% of his $1,500 bail, the outlet reported.

On Saturday, police responded around 9:23 p.m. to the Sonic on Cornhusker Road involving a possible bomb inside a moving U-Haul truck in the parking lot, police said. A minute later, the call was updated to a shooting.

When police arrived, approximately two minutes later, they found Silva and the truck set ablaze. Two employees identified as 22-year-old Nathan Pastrana and 28-year-old Ryan Helbert had been killed, Lt. Jashinshe said.

Two other victims, who were also employees at the restaurant, were rushed to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. A fifth employee was also injured but refused medical attention, the outlet reported.

Bellevue police did not find a bomb inside and do not believe any other suspects were involved.

Silva is charged with first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. He is being held without bond.

RELATED STORIES

Kentucky Police Officer Sues Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend for Shooting Him During Raid

3-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies After Shooting Himself in Chest

Tory Lanez Charged in Connection With Megan Thee Stallion Shooting