A Nebraska teen was arrested and charged as an adult in connection to the death of his 6-month-old daughter, authorities said.

Alejandro Flores, 17, was charged with felony abuse in the death of his baby girl, Ruby, according to the Omaha Herald.

According to the Omaha Police Department, they responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive baby on June 3. Flores was allegedly caring for the child while the baby's mother was at work.

"There were obvious medical issues going on with the child and he took the baby to the neighbors and the neighbor called 911," Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle told KETV 7.

Both Flores and the 18-year-old mother were questioned at the hospital about the events leading up to their daughter's injuries. According to the local paper, police said Flores later admitted to causing Ruby's fatal injuries.

"The most significant [injury] was a bilateral retinal hemorrhaging," Beadle said.

Beadle told KETV 7 they are waiting on the official autopsy report.

Ruby’s mother declined to comment when approached by local news. Flores was ordered held on $225,000 bail with his next hearing set for July.

