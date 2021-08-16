The 22-year-old nephew of a Tennessee state representative was found murdered in West Nashville, News Channel 5 reported.

The body of James William Warner, known as Will, was found Friday morning by a Metro Water crew, cops said. Warner is the nephew of Tennessee state Rep. Todd Warner, who represents Marshall, Franklin, Lincoln, and Marion counties.

Rep. Warner has not publicly commented on the incident.

The victim’s mother spoke to a local news outlet over the weekend about her son.

“Will was larger than life and never met a stranger,” his mother, Christy West Warner told WKRN.

Detectives believe the victim was driven to the area he was found and shot dead. Cops believe he was then left in the street by his killer.

Cops say the same day Warner was found murdered, his girlfriend was shot and critically wounded.

On Saturday, the police named a person of interest in the case. Samuel Earl Rich, 25, was recently added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List. Cops say Rich is also wanted for attempted murder and theft in Bedford County.

Late Sunday night, police say they have taken Rich into custody.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Metro Nashville Police Department for comment on the matter and say that the person of interest is still being investigated and no charges have been filed.

