Netflix 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Indicted on New Sex and Pornography Charges

Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix docuseries "Cheer," who has been held in prison for federal child pornography charges, has been indicted on a slew of new charges after four new victims have come forward alleging he has solicited oral sex from minors during cheerleading competitions and enticed them to send him lewd photographs and videos, according to reports. In September, FBI agents raided the 21-year-old's home and arrested him on a federal child pornography charge, according to the complaint that was filed that month. Harris, originally from outside Chicago, has been held in a federal detention facility without bond since his first charge.

At the time, attorneys for Harris disputed the allegations, Inside Edition Digital previously reported.

"We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed," the attorneys said, according to CNN.

But now, prosecutors have filed a seven-count indictment that was made public Friday after more victims have come forward, CBS News reported. The new charges allege he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teen boys to send him photographs and videos of them undressed, CBS reported. The indictment involved four alleged victims in Flordia, Illinois, and Texas and claims that the acts took place between August 2017 and August 2020, NBC reported.

The first allegation earlier this year was made by a minor, referenced as "Minor 1" in the complaint, who alleged in the criminal complaint that Harris first approached him through social media in 2018, according to the complaint. At that time, the alleged victim claims he told Harris that he was 13-years-old. Despite this, Harris allegedly asked for "face" and "booty" pictures, according to screenshots of the conversations which were included in the complaint.

Following their first encounter on the social media platform, Harris and the minor allegedly kept in contact between December 2018 and March 2020, the outlet reported. The minor reportedly alleges that he sent Harris "over a dozen photographs and videos" including parts of his body, and in return, Harris allegedly sent nudes and videos pleasuring himself.

During one in-person encounter at a cheerleading competition in February 2019, Harris allegedly asked for oral sex, which the minor refused, according to the complaint. Harris allegedly made the same advance on the minor at another competition three months later, which the minor also reportedly refused.

In February 2020, Harris allegedly blocked the teenager on Snapchat where the two were exchanging photos and videos, CBS previously reported. Harris allegedly apologized when the minor asked why he removed him from contact, responding, "I'm sorry for what I've done in the past. I don't think it's a good idea that we be friends on snap," according to the criminal complaint from September.

Investigators said in some cases, Harris paid his victims in exchange for the content, in one case up to $3,000, CBS Chicago reported. In interviews with investigators the day of his arrest, Harris allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old at a cheerleading event in 2019, CBS reported. He also allegedly admitted to soliciting and receiving child pornography from 10-to-15 other people that he knew were minors, according to CBS Chicago.

The initial complaint also includes allegations from the twin brother to "Minor 1" who told investigators that Harris contacted him on Snapchat and requested photos, but he refused.

"This was made possible because our clients' mother initially had the courage to report Harris to the FBI and provided evidentiary proof of the manipulation, sexual harassment, abuse, and exploitation that her sons had suffered," attorneys Morgan Stewart and Sarah Klein, who represent two teenage brothers who were alleged victims, said in a statement, according to CBS.

Harris was born in Hinsdale and made his way into the limelight after the Emmy-winning show "Cheer" premiered in January. The series showcases his competitive cheerleading team at Navarro College in Texas. Harris has made appearances on "Ellen DeGeneres" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and has shared a stage with Oprah Winfrey, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Harris is now charged with receiving and attempting to receive child pornography, using the internet to "persuade, induce, and entice" a minor, and traveling from Texas to Florida "for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct" with a minor, according to the new indictment obtained by NBC News.

An arraignment for his charges was not set as of Friday. Harris' attorneys have not yet addressed the charges, according to CBS News.

If convicted, he could face a minimum of 15 years in prison.

