New Bodycam Footage Shows Colorado Deputies Race to Evacuate Residents as Fire Closes In
As smoke overtook a popular shopping center, deputies ran through Costco evacuating customers as flames encroached the back of the store.
Dramatic bodycam footage shows first responders urgently evacuating people during the catastrophic wildfire that swept through Boulder, Colorado, last month.
Sheriff deputies went door to door making sure everyone, including pets, got to safety. They even rescued horses at a local stable.
The newly released footage shows just how dire the situation was.
At least two residents lost their lives, but many more were saved, thanks to the officers’ heroic efforts.
