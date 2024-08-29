The new documentary about Gary Coleman starts streaming Thursday on Peacock and raises the question of whether foul play was involved in the actor's sudden death.

Coleman was once the highest-paid child actor in the United States, starring in the sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes."

In 2007, Coleman married movie extra Shannon Price. The marriage was tempestuous.

"I slapped him a couple of times, nothing major, nothing red flag. People smack each other, they hit each other," Price said in the documentary.

After one argument, Coleman spent a night in jail.

They divorced in 2008.

In 2010, Price called 911 from Coleman's Utah home, where she was also living, saying he had fallen down the stairs.

"His head is bloody. There is blood all over the floor. I don't know what happened. I really don't know what happened," Price told the 911 operator. "I just can't be here with the blood. I'm sorry. I can't do it. I just can't."

Price had doctors take Coleman off life support two days later. The actor's friends still question the circumstances around his death.

Coleman's friend Kent Emmons, who Coleman named the executor of his estate in his will, spoke with Inside Edition. He says he does not believe Coleman suffered an accidental fall. "That's strictly my speculation. I don't believe it," Emmons says.

In the Peacock documentary, Price denied any wrongdoing.

"I didn't do anything. I didn't touch him, I didn't hurt him," Price said.

In his last Interview with Inside Edition weeks before his death, Coleman spoke about another fall.

"Just a clumsy homeowner. Multi-level stairs trying to rush down to get the door and just missed a step," Coleman said.

Price triggered outrage when she allegedly sold tabloids a photo of Coleman on his deathbed.

"It was just sick," Emmons says. "That's just not the way Gary needs to be remembered. He was a great, wonderful, amazing man."