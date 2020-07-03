New Jersey Woman Calls Cops on Black Neighbors After Dispute Over Building a Patio

A white woman who called 911 on her Black neighbors has apologized for her actions, according to the family. Fareed and Norrinda Hayat, both lawyers, told Inside Edition they received the apology letter from the woman, named Susan, after she accused the couple of not having a permit to build a small patio in their backyard in Montclair, New Jersey.

"I need an officer," Susan can be heard saying on video captured by the couple.

The neighbors told her to leave their property, which is when she called 911 and claimed she'd been pushed by Fareed.

"He pushed me 10 feet," Susan said.

"I didn't put my hands on you, woman," Fareed responded.

Other neighbors watched as the confrontation unfolded, and when cops got there, they explained the husband didn't push anyone. Police left, but other neighbors in the community were so upset they descended on the woman's house to protest her actions.

The couple spoke at a news conference in front of their home.

"To weaponize the police as she tried to do and use the police to somehow enforce her desires, it is white supremacy," Fareed said.

In another shocking confrontation, a woman in Michigan whipped out a gun and pointed it at a Black family during a dispute in a restaurant parking lot.

The woman with the gun was arrested and charged with felonious assault, police announced in a press conference.

Some experts say incidents like these are on the rise because of the pandemic, a lousy economy and racial tension.

"Anger is actually the most primitive coping strategy. It's the best way for people in general to just let out energy very quickly. But it comes without thinking, it comes with consequences," psychologist, Dr. Judy Ho said.

