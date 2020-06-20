NYPD Cops Urged by Flyers Circulating to Call Out Sick on Fourth of July

NYPD cops are being urged to call out sick on the Fourth of July in retaliation over protests against police brutality and growing calls to defund police departments nationwide, reports say and a source confirms to Inside Edition Digital.

Flyers being passed around the city's 36,000 officers reportedly say, "Let the city have their independence without cops."

But, a spokesperson for the NYPD said: "New York City police officers will be here today, tomorrow and on the 4th of July to protect all New Yorkers."

Meanwhile, there was a tense confrontation between L.A. County Sheriff's deputies and grieving family members after the fatal shooting of auto body shop security guard Andrew Guardado.

Sheriff's deputies say the security guard had a gun but was not wearing a uniform and fled when he saw cops approaching him. They chased after him on foot and shot him less than a block away, but it's unclear who opened fire first.

Guardado's family members are claiming he wasn't armed.

