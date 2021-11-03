A New Jersey bride got quite the surprise when she went into labor while getting ready for her wedding, leading to a big change of plans and a ceremony right in the hospital.

Raquel Bruno’s water broke 45 minutes before she and the groom, Raymond Bansemer, were scheduled to tie the knot on Halloween.

“I was very shocked. I was in the middle of applying my makeup, had a half-face of makeup on and the water broke and I ran to the bathroom. And I couldn’t believe it, I’m like, no this is not happening. But it did,” Bruno told Inside Edition.

They rushed to the hospital in Perth Amboy still unmarried.

“It was important to us, especially since we were engaged prior to the baby coming, we wanted to be married, husband and wife, having a baby,” Bruno said.

The expectant mom’s request was not to be denied. Medical resident Nadia Aurora went online, got ordained and performed the ceremony right in the hospital.

Bruno’s wedding dress now consisted of hospital sheets.

“It was amazing what the hospital staff did to make sure our special day still happened, and they did such a wonderful job,” Bruno said.

She gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Lillith.

