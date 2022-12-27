It was not a merry Christmas in one New Jersey household as a woman has been charged with the murder of her husband on Sunday night, according to reports.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, David Wigglesworth, 57, on Christmas, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says that at 10:19 p.m. Sunday, the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a call at the Wigglesworth residence after the report of an injured male. Upon arrival, cops found David Wigglesworth suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Mr. Wigglesworth was pronounced dead at the scene, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of his wife, Marylue Wigglesworth, who was charged with murder, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

David Wigglesworth, who was also known as “Wiggy” to friends and family, was active in local politics, according to the New York Post. In 2019, he unsuccessfully campaigned as a Republican for township committee, the Post reported.

The couple reportedly have one adult son.

Marylue Wigglesworth was taken into custody and lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. She currently remains in the facility.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Chief of Police for comment and has not heard back.

