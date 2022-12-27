A Tennessee mom is accused of using her 5-year-old child as a human shield during a grand theft auto spree, cops say.

Bethany Wilson, 24, allegedly went on a carjacking spree Thursday, during which cops say she stole three vehicles and crashed one of them before her arrest later that day, according to the New York Post.

The alleged spree began around 4:42 p.m. after a 51-year-old woman reported her car was stolen at a Mini Mart, according to WZTV. The alleged victim said she was pumping gas when a white female approached her with a gun and stole her vehicle, WZTV reported.

The car was later found in a parking lot, Clarkesville Now reported.

Just a short time later, around 5:16 p.m. Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a call of shots fired, when a man told police a white female robbed him of his Mercedes Benz, Clarkesville Now reported.

The alleged victim told cops the woman fired a shot and used her child as a shield during the carjacking, WZTV reported.

The Mercedes was later found by police in Cheatham County.

However, cops say that the perp was not done, as a Ford pickup truck was said to be stolen but then was found later crashed on an interstate in the county, according to Clarkesville Now.

Wilson was later found at a Days Inn on Thursday night around 11:15 p.m. and was arrested, according to Clarkesville Now. She was charged with aggravated robbery, according to reports.

It remains unclear if Wilson has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

