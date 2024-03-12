A New Mexico man died of the plague after being hospitalized for the disease, according to health officials.

The unidentified man’s death is the first human case of the plague in New Mexico since 2021 and the first death since 2020, when there were four human plague cases, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the Lincoln County man who succumbed to plague,” State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps, DVM, MPH, said. “This tragic incident serves as a clear reminder of the threat posed by this ancient disease and emphasizes the need for heightened community awareness and proactive measures to prevent its spread.”

The plague is “a bacterial disease of rodents and is generally spread to humans through bites of infected fleas,” the NMDOH said. The plague can also be spread by direct contact with infected animals including wildlife and pets, the department said.

Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, and weakness, according to health officials. In many cases, there is a painful swelling of a lymph node around the groin, armpit or neck. Symptoms in pets include fever, lethargy and loss of appetite.

The plague is treatable with antibiotics.

Without prompt treatment, according to the CDC, the disease can cause serious illness or death.

NMDOH said staff is conducting outreach to residents in the Lincoln County area and launching an environmental assessment in the community to look for ongoing risks.

To prevent the plague, the NMDOH recommends avoiding sick or dead rodents, preventing pets from roaming and hunting, having sick pets examined by veterinarians, seeing a doctor about any unexplained illnesses, and avoiding leaving pet food and water where rodents and wildlife can get to it.

The CDC also recommends not allowing pets who roam free in endemic areas to sleep on your bed.