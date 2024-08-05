New Robotic Arm Makes Life Easier for Muscular Dystrophy Patient

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:19 AM PDT, August 5, 2024

On a whim, Victoria Nedza of Pennsylvania says she reached out to the robotics department at Widener University, which was eager to help.

Victoria Nedza of Pennsylvania has been living with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, but she says she needs help with too many basic things.

"I always used to ask my son to stop what he's doing, to come and help mom, grab something. And I didn't want to be a burden on him,” she told KYW.

She says she couldn't use commercially available grabbers because they required more hand strength than she had.

So on a whim, she says she reached out to the robotics department at Widener University, which was eager to help.

“They were really receptive and responsive right away," she says.
 
After designing and 3D printing, they came up with a touch sensor, which Nedza says, “blew my mind. [They] came up with a solution that I didn't even think of and that works perfectly. It has enabled me to be more independent.”

It's a creation the team hopes will have a greater reach than just this one patient.

Monique Chabot of Widener University told KYW, "It's pretty great knowing that we were able to help somebody with something that you can't get off of Amazon, or you can't buy it anywhere. To be able to do this for someone means a lot because knowing that it doesn't exist. It never has existed."

Related Stories

Could Having a Robotic 'Sixth Finger' Make Life Easier?
How Scientists in Israel Are Teaching Goldfish to ‘Drive’ Robotic Vehicles
Mexico Welcomes Trailblazing Girls Robotics Team From Afghanistan 
Engineers Use Dead Spiders as Grippers in ‘Necrobotics’ ExperimentAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cassandra Durham Case: Maryland Father Hopes to Learn What Happened to Daughter Who Left Home in 1987
Cassandra Durham Case: Maryland Father Hopes to Learn What Happened to Daughter Who Left Home in 1987
1

Cassandra Durham Case: Maryland Father Hopes to Learn What Happened to Daughter Who Left Home in 1987

News
Daughter's Quest to Solve Dad's 2002 Cold Case Murder in Ohio Now Focus of Podcast
Daughter's Quest to Solve Dad's 2002 Cold Case Murder in Ohio Now Focus of Podcast
2

Daughter's Quest to Solve Dad's 2002 Cold Case Murder in Ohio Now Focus of Podcast

Crime
3 Children Killed in Stabbing Spree at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class in England
3 Children Killed in Stabbing Spree at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class in England
3

3 Children Killed in Stabbing Spree at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class in England

News
New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now
New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now
4

New Jersey Woman Horribly Injured in Amtrak Train Derailment That Killed 8 on Surviving Trauma and Life Now

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says
Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says
5

Terrified Arizona Woman Who Spent Year Trying to Escape Stalker Found Dead in Car With Him, PI Says

Crime