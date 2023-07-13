Intense video of a volcanic eruption that killed 22 people and sent tourists running for their lives was seen in a New Zealand court this week as a landmark trial began regarding the disaster.

The never-seen-before footage showed spewing clouds of ash and smoke as people shouted. "All right, guys, we're going! Follow me! Come on! Let's go!" yells one person as the tourist group dashes for cover. "Move! Move! Move!"

The 2019 natural disaster occurred on the island of Whakaari, which is privately owned by brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle. Prosecutors allege the owners violated workplace safety laws and health regulations by allowing tourists to tour the island while its volcano was active.

Prosecutor Kirsty McDonald said the owners and their company failed to fully inform tourists of the dangers on the island.

“Profit should never come before safety,” she said.

Five of those killed were Americans. Twenty-five survivors suffered serious burns and other injuries.

Virginia couple Lauren and Matt Urey were on their honeymoon when they traveled to the island for a tour. They returned to New Zealand to testify in the trial.

“I remember my heart just sink and so many people were taking pictures. I just freaked out,” Lauren Urey testified Wednesday.

Her husband, Matt, told the court no one informed them of the volcanic dangers on the island.

“I never in my wildest dreams would have gone on that island had I known," he said. "We were on our honeymoon, we were just looking to relax. We weren’t looking for thrills,” he said.

The trial defendants have all pleaded not guilty. Defense lawyers said they were not responsible for the safety of those on the island. That duty belonged to others, the attorneys said.