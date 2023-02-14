A New York man who was looking for the vacation of a lifetime instead got a little less than he bargained for when he ended up in the wrong place by accident.

Kingsley Burnett thought he was going to Sydney, Australia, for a nice vacation, but when his trip was delayed in late January, he accidentally booked a flight to Sidney, Montana, instead, Fox 5 reported.

Instead of going Down Under, Burnett ended up in the “Treasure State” and realized his blunder when he saw the size of his plane, according to the New York Post.

Sidney, Montana, is home to just over 6,000 people while Sydney, Australia, has a population of 5.3. million, according to the New York Post.

Burnett left New York's La Guardia airport late on Jan. 26. When he landed in Billings, Montana, the next morning, he said he didn't think much of it because that airport was a common location for travelers to connect to Sidney, Montana, just a few hundred miles east of Billings, according to PIX11.

Burnett apparently didn’t realize the spellings of the cities were different.

“It’s a matter of acronyms. The S-Y-D as opposed to S-D-Y. Somebody has to fix that,” he told the New York Post.

Burnett also spoke to Storyful and said “I had to find out for myself that Billings, Montana, would only take me to Sidney, Montana, where there are no kangaroos waiting to welcome Mr. Burnett.”

"I saw the little plane with like nine passengers and wondered, ‘how is that going to get me to Australia?’" Burnett added.

Burnett ended up back in New York City after someone from American Airlines in Montana tried to help him. None of the flights out of Montana were going to Sydney, Australia, according to Fox 5.

Burnett told Storyful he rescheduled his trip to Sydney for June 13.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Burnett for comment on this story and has not heard back.

