Two women in New York were killed inside their home. But police say their investigation will be more difficult because of what appears to be a hoarding situation.

Yonkers Police say a 70-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter were found dead in the home with what appear to be stab wounds.

Investigators say they were most likely killed days earlier.

Video from outside the home shows piles of bags in the home's yard, and police commissioner John Mueller says it was a similar scene inside the house.



"The house is absolutely full of items, personal items," he noted. "So we have to go really slow, and it is a real challenge. We're going to go as slow as we can, so we build the best case we possibly can."



Police say an acquaintance of the victims, 27-year-old Luis Ramos, has been arrested in Arizona, where they say he drove sometime after the killings.

They say he was 150 miles from the Mexico border when he was apprehended, and upon extradition to New York will face two counts of second-degree murder.

