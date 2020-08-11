New Zealand Announces 4 New Coronavirus Cases After Going 102 Days Without New COVID-19 Infection

New Zealand has announced a new case of COVID-19 in the country, the first case there after marking 102 days without a new infection. The news was announced Tuesday by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

She said that four new coronavirus cases had occurred locally and that Auckland, the country’s most populated city, will temporarily see restrictions introduced for three days starting on Wednesday.

The four cases were found within one household in South Auckland according to New Zealand's Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield. He added that none of the new cases had recently traveled outside of New Zealand.

"We have been preparing for that time, and that time is now," Bloomfield said in a press conference. The doctor noted that the country’s "health system is well prepared."

The new restrictions on the city means that gatherings of more than 10 are prohibited and non-essential businesses, like restaurants, bars and non-essential shops, will have to close. Citizens can only leave their homes for grocery shopping or medical reasons. Schools in the city will also be closed during this time.

