Thousands to Be Infected With COVID-19 in Controversial 'Human Challenge' Trials for Coronavirus Vaccine

The quest for a COVID-19 vaccine just moved one big step forward, as volunteers are now preparing to be deliberately infected with the virus. About 30,000 volunteers have signed up for what's known as the challenge trials.

They'll be given an experimental vaccine, and then intentionally infected with COVID-19. It’s designed to fast forward the work of scientists at Oxford and determine if the vaccine the entire world is waiting for actually works.

Thomas Smiley, 35, of Cincinnati, and Abie Rohrig, a 20-year-old student at Swarthmore College, are among those volunteering for the trial. They signed up as volunteers through the 1 Day Sooner website, which is still soliciting volunteers.

Though the challenge trial is considered by some to be controversial, it also is one full of hope.

RELATED STORIES

As LA Wedding Near Playboy Mansion Causes Uproar, How to Safely Have a Wedding During the Coronavirus Pandemic

How New York Is Protecting Against Travelers Coming From Coronavirus Hotspots

Coronavirus Causes Radio City ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to be Canceled For First Time