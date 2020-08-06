How New York Is Protecting Against Travelers Coming From Coronavirus Hotspots

Those arriving at New York’s Penn Station from coronavirus hot spots are getting a stern warning to immediately quarantine.

Health officials could be seen Thursday immediately approaching travelers arriving from Miami. Those disembarking in New York were handed flyers outlining the policy and warning that anyone defying the order could face a $2,000 fine.

Checkpoints are also being set up at New York’s bridges and tunnels. Police are stopping every tenth car from out of state, ordering occupants to register with the health department and self-isolate.

“They’ll he reminded it’s required, not optional,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters.

Meanwhile, the student named Hannah who posted that shocking photo of a jam-packed high school hallway in Georgia says she was called to the principal’s office and suspended for five days.

The principal took to the school’s PA system and warned students they better watch what they say.

“Anything that is going on social medial that is negative in our light without permission, including photography and video, there will be consequences for those students,” the principal said.

Hannah’s friend, who asked Inside Edition to not use his name, said it’s unfair she was suspended.

“Teachers and students have tested positive,” he said, noting he is “a little” afraid because of the pandemic.

In South Dakota, 250,000 bikers are expected to converge on the small town of Sturgis starting Friday for the area’s annual motorcycle rally.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is encouraging everyone to attend, saying on Instagram: “We hope people come. How [the] economy benefits when people come and visit us.”

