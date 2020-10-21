Newly Launched Website SeeSay2020 Collects Reports of Ballot Issues, Voter Intimidation at the Polls

A record-setting 28 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 election. Thousands more say they’ve tried, but ran into problems and had nowhere to turn. But a newly launched website, SeeSay2020.com, hopes to change that.

People can visit the site to report allegations of election irregularity, including ballot issues, voter intimidation and poll problems.

“If your vote is interfered with, and you are motivated enough to pick up your phone and put SeeSay2020.com in it, we’re gonna post it,” campaign director Megan Matson told Inside Edition.

The reports create a national database that is displayed on the site virtually.

“It’s all right in your hand,” Matson said. “If you’ve got a phone with you, take a picture of anything relevant. It goes straight to our volunteers—they check that record for just basic credibility.”

Co-designer of the site, Andrea Miller, talked to Inside Edition about some of the real issues surrounding the election.

“People have been told, ‘Go out and disrupt the elections.’ That’s illegal. That is against the law. You cannot interfere with some person’s right to vote,” Miller said.

Reports are posted, creating a heat map highlighting voter challenges. Red indicates ballot issues and yellow indicates allegations of voter intimidation.

One poster in North Carolina reported that they felt intimidated by a man in a Donald Trump mask holding a toilet seat with the words “Joe Biden Ballots” outside a polling place. Another voter in New York claimed a Trump supporter pictured speaking on a microphone outside a polling place made them feel intimidated.

Matson hopes the database spurs action.

“Everyone should have SeeSay2020 in their hand so they can feed this database,” Matson said.

“Some of these problems we will be able to fix beforehand,” Miller said. “Others will be evidence of why we need to change the rules of how we vote.”

The team says it has roughly 300 lawyers on standby to help resolve issues where possible.

