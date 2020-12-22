Newly Released Body Cam Footage Reveals Moments After Nevada Truck Crash That Killed 5 Cyclists

Body cam footage has been released in the fatal truck crash that killed five cyclists on a highway in Nevada. In the video, the truck driver tearfully told police he fell asleep.



“I guess I fell asleep. Because I don’t remember anything. I remember hitting those people,” Jordan Barson said in the video.



“You don’t remember anything. You just woke up to, what exactly?” an officer said.



“Yeah, to seeing bikers,” Barson responded.



Barson was then given a field sobriety test. He stumbled while holding on to his truck for support.



“I’m just real shakey,” Barson said.



Authorities now say a high level of methamphetamine was found in Barson’s system. Barson says he was on his routine courier route when he fell asleep and crashed into the bikers.



The five cyclists all died at the scene. They were a part of a group of friends on a yearly 135-mile adventure called the Nipton Loop, taking them from Nevada into California and back again.

Barson is facing multiple charges, including five counts of DUI resulting in death.

