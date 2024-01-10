A “Baywatch” star has revealed that she is battling cancer.

Nicole Eggert announced on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

Eggert spoke about her diagnosis and battle on her podcast “Perfectly Twisted with Nicole Eggert," saying that while she gets an annual mammogram, she does not regularly do self-exams because her breast implants make it too difficult to distinguish scar tissue from a concerning lump.

“I go to my mammogram and I go to my gynecologist appointments, like clockwork every year,” said Eggert. “Plus, I have these dreaded implants, it's my biggest regret in life, but I have them. It can kind of get in the way if you're doing your own self-exam, because there might be a little scar tissue and you might freak yourself out, and it's nothing, so I just don't bother [doing self-exams].”

Eggert said it all started with pain in her left breast and a sudden 25-pound weight gain.

Eggert said she had a "full blow panic attack" when her doctor told her the news of her breast cancer diagnosis.

In a 2009 interview with Inside Edition, Eggert said that cancer runs in her family and recalled losing her father after a “really tough battle with cancer.”

The single mom of two declared bankruptcy in 2013 and paid the bills driving an ice cream truck.

Now, she's worried she can't afford the cancer treatment.

“I have a long road ahead of me and I don't know how I'm going to get through this,” said Eggert. “Cancer doesn't care about your finances.”

CNN anchor Sara Sidner also revealed this week that she is battling stage 3 breast cancer.

“Breast cancer does not run in my family,” an emotional Sidner said on air while fighting back tears. “And, yet here I am with stage 3 breast cancer. It is hard to say out loud.”

Sidner also shared that she is now in her second month of chemo.

“I have thanked cancer for choosing me,” said Sidner. “I'm learning no matter what hell we go through in life that I am still madly in love with this life and just being alive feels really different for me now.”

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women worldwide and the second leading cause of death among women in the United States.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force suggests that women start getting a mammogram every other year once they turn 40. It is recommended that women who have a history of cancer in their family start getting mammograms earlier than that after speaking with their doctor.