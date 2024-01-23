Presidential candidate Nikki Haley made appearances around New Hampshire as the state conducts its Republican primary on Tuesday.

Even though Donald Trump is the frontrunner as the Republican nominee, she is hoping for an upset.

Haley was up at dawn Tuesday going to various areas of New Hampshire working to get the support of undecided voters. Some are calling Tuesday, “Nikki’s last stand.”

Inside Edition caught up with Haley at a diner in Manchester. She was wearing a “President Nikki” friendship bracelet.

“I have gotten a lot of friendship bracelets from little girls. This one says, ‘President Nikki,’ but I’ve got a little stack of them and it just is heartwarming to see that they are paying attention to this race,” Haley says.

When asked about how she is feeling about the New Hampshire primary, she says she is “excited but looking forward to the end of it.”

Norah O’Donnell is anchoring primary night coverage for CBS News.

“It’s gotta be close for Nikki Haley. If Donald Trump pulls out a huge win here in New Hampshire it would be very difficult for Nikki Haley to continue in this presidential race. I think this is an important contest. I’m not clear that it is do-or-die for Nikki Haley,” O’Donnell tells Inside Edition. “Sometimes New Hampshire gives surprises and so that’s the key question tonight, given the history of New Hampshire, will there be a surprise tonight? Can Nikki Haley defeat Donald Trump or can she get close enough that it gives her enough momentum to keep going?'

Former President Trump also made the rounds at polling sites Tuesday and was greeted by large crowds of supporters.

When a reporter asked Trump if Haley was a threat to him, he responded, “No.”