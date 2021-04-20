"Nip/Tuck" actress AnnaLynne McCord is breaking the stigma around Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and recently told Dr. Daniel Amen she is “uninterested in shame.”

"There is nothing about my journey that I invite shame into anymore," McCord, 33, said. "And that's how we get to the point where we can articulate the nature of these pervasive traumas and stuff, as horrible as they are.”

McCord has previously spoken about being raped as a teen and the trauma it caused.

"A year ago, I was in treatment for PTSD and memories of child sexual abuse came back for years all the way until I was 11 years," she told People in 2019.

McCord also talked about her memory loss due to trauma in the interview. She does remember, though, having an alternate personality she called “little Anna” at age 13.

“She was a balls-to-the-wall, middle fingers to the sky, anarchist from hell who will stab you with the spike ring that she wears, and you'll like it. Then she'll make you lick the blood from it," she said. "She was a nasty little creature, but I have so much gratitude to her because she got me out of the hell that I was in."

She said it was one of her roles that she played in the horror movie "Excision" that may have triggered her.

"I played a very cerebral, disturbed, strange little girl that was very close to who I feel I am on the inside. It was very exposing, very confronting, probably a bit re-traumatizing without realizing it," she said. "The crazy thing about it was that I wrapped that film at 2 a.m. on a Tuesday and had to be happy, crazy Beverly Hills blonde bombshell on Wednesday at noon… I couldn't find her, she was not accessible. I was dark, I was very deep into this character Pauline, and I couldn’t.”

