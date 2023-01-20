No-Nonsense Nun Foils Robbery by Trapping Would-Be Thief on Roof
"I grabbed the ladder, gave it a kick and a push," says Sister Johnice. "It's heavy. It was heavy, but I just had strength at that moment."
A would-be robber's plot to steal cooper pipes from a Christian community center in upstate New York was foiled last weekend following some divine intervention.
That divine intervention came in form of 76-year-old Sister Mary Johnice, a nun who is now sharing her story with Inside Edition.
"As I was walking down the stairs. I heard pounding and noise, And that's what told me to open the door," says Sister Johnice.
She did just that, and stepped out into the brutal Buffalo cold to find a ladder leaning up against the building and a man on the roof.
It did not take long after that for the sister to act.
She did not stop there either, and took advantage of the fact that the thief was trapped to send him a message.
"I used my finger and I said, 'Get away. Go. This is God's place,'" says Sister Johnice.
And with that the thief jumped off the roof and fled the scene.
