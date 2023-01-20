No-Nonsense Nun Foils Robbery by Trapping Would-Be Thief on Roof

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:13 PM PST, January 20, 2023

"I grabbed the ladder, gave it a kick and a push," says Sister Johnice. "It's heavy. It was heavy, but I just had strength at that moment."

A would-be robber's plot to steal cooper pipes from a Christian community center in upstate New York was foiled last weekend following some divine intervention.

That divine intervention came in form of 76-year-old Sister Mary Johnice, a nun who is now sharing her story with Inside Edition.

"As I was walking down the stairs. I heard pounding and noise, And that's what told me to open the door," says Sister Johnice.

She did just that, and stepped out into the brutal Buffalo cold to find a ladder leaning up against the building and a man on the roof.

It did not take long after that for the sister to act.

"I grabbed the ladder, gave it a kick and a push," says Sister Johnice. "It's heavy. It was heavy, but I just had strength at that moment."

She did not stop there either, and took advantage of the fact that the thief was trapped to send him a message.

"I used my finger and I said, 'Get away. Go. This is God's place,'" says Sister Johnice.

And with that the thief jumped off the roof and fled the scene.

Related News

80-Year-Old Nun in California Charged After Embezzling $835,000 From a Catholic School to Fuel Gambling Habit
Belgian Nuns Brew 'Healthy' Beer to Make Money and Save Their Convent
California Nun Charged With Embezzling School Funds to Pay for Gambling Trips, Prosecutors Say
80-Year-Old Nun Going to Prison for Embezzling Over $835,000 for Gambling HabitNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Scientists Developing Biological Sensor to Help Detect Alzheimer's and Other Diseases: Study
Scientists Developing Biological Sensor to Help Detect Alzheimer's and Other Diseases: Study
1

Scientists Developing Biological Sensor to Help Detect Alzheimer's and Other Diseases: Study

Health
Pennsylvania Woman Charged With Killing Her Parents, Dismembering Them With a Chainsaw, Authorities Say
Pennsylvania Woman Charged With Killing Her Parents, Dismembering Them With a Chainsaw, Authorities Say
2

Pennsylvania Woman Charged With Killing Her Parents, Dismembering Them With a Chainsaw, Authorities Say

Crime
Teen, 13, Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 2 Students Near New York City High School
Teen, 13, Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 2 Students Near New York City High School
3

Teen, 13, Arrested for Allegedly Shooting 2 Students Near New York City High School

Crime
Body of Missing Pennsylvania Mom Found in Shallow Grave After 2-Week Search, Authorities Say
Body of Missing Pennsylvania Mom Found in Shallow Grave After 2-Week Search, Authorities Say
4

Body of Missing Pennsylvania Mom Found in Shallow Grave After 2-Week Search, Authorities Say

Crime
Idaho Murders: Pillow Stained 'Reddish-Brown' Among Items Listed on Bryan Kohberger Home Search Warrant
Idaho Murders: Pillow Stained 'Reddish-Brown' Among Items Listed on Bryan Kohberger Home Search Warrant
5

Idaho Murders: Pillow Stained 'Reddish-Brown' Among Items Listed on Bryan Kohberger Home Search Warrant

Crime
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Resigns After Not Having “Enough in the Tank to Do It Justice”
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Resigns After Not Having “Enough in the Tank to Do It Justice”
6

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Resigns After Not Having “Enough in the Tank to Do It Justice”

News