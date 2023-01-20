No-Nonsense Nun Foils Robbery by Trapping Would-Be Thief on Roof

A would-be robber's plot to steal cooper pipes from a Christian community center in upstate New York was foiled last weekend following some divine intervention.

That divine intervention came in form of 76-year-old Sister Mary Johnice, a nun who is now sharing her story with Inside Edition.

"As I was walking down the stairs. I heard pounding and noise, And that's what told me to open the door," says Sister Johnice.

She did just that, and stepped out into the brutal Buffalo cold to find a ladder leaning up against the building and a man on the roof.

It did not take long after that for the sister to act.

"I grabbed the ladder, gave it a kick and a push," says Sister Johnice. "It's heavy. It was heavy, but I just had strength at that moment."

She did not stop there either, and took advantage of the fact that the thief was trapped to send him a message.

"I used my finger and I said, 'Get away. Go. This is God's place,'" says Sister Johnice.

And with that the thief jumped off the roof and fled the scene.

