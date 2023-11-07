North Carolina Child Riding Bike Gets Sucked Into Muddy Sinkhole, Is Stuck for Hours While Screaming for Help
A North Carolina boy was stuck in mud up to his chest after he and his bicycle were sucked into muddy sinkhole.
A North Carolina boy who was riding his bike in a construction site was sucked into a massive sinkhole and became encased in mud up to his chest. He was trapped for hours, screaming for help, officials said.
The 12-year-old yelled his head off for nearly three hours before other children heard his cries for help, according to first responders.
The kids ran to tell the boy's mother, who called 911.
Several agencies responded to the construction site, where it took 30 minutes to free the child, who had sunk about five feet, authorities said.
He had fallen into a sediment pond, which is used to capture eroded soil on construction sites disturbed by building and rainwater runoff.
The boy was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital after rescuers worked into nightfall Friday to pull him out, officials said.
The boy told first responders he wasn't hurt, but felt cold, officials said.
The unidentified child was taken to be evaluated by medical staff.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: CopsCrime
'I Hate Black People': California Cop Quits After Racist Text Messages Discovered, Police Chief SaysNews
Brave Alabama Boy, 10, Shot in Face Trying to Protect Mom Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide, Say CopsCrime
Florida 4-Year-Old Calls 911 to Give Deputy a HugHuman Interest
Police Capture Alleged Kidnapper and Free Woman Who Was Held in Shed for 4 Days and Beaten With a Baseball BatCrime
Idaho Man Who Repeatedly Raped Child and Twice Impregnated Her Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal PrisonCrime
11-Year-Old Girl Who Hanged Herself Was Bullied for Years While School Officials Did Nothing, Lawsuit SaysNews
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13Crime
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-SuicideCrime