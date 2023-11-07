North Carolina Child Riding Bike Gets Sucked Into Muddy Sinkhole, Is Stuck for Hours While Screaming for Help

Human Interest
Boy Stuck in Muddy Sinkhole
A North Carolina boy was riding his bike in a muddy construction site when he became stuck, officials said.Getty Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 11:01 AM PST, November 7, 2023

A North Carolina boy was stuck in mud up to his chest after he and his bicycle were sucked into muddy sinkhole.

A North Carolina boy who was riding his bike in a construction site was sucked into a massive sinkhole and became encased in mud up to his chest. He was trapped for hours, screaming for help, officials said.

The 12-year-old yelled his head off for nearly three hours before other children heard his cries for help, according to first responders.

The kids ran to tell the boy's mother, who called 911.

Several agencies responded to the construction site, where it took 30 minutes to free the child, who had sunk about five feet, authorities said.

He had fallen into a sediment pond, which is used to capture eroded soil on construction sites disturbed by building and rainwater runoff.

The boy was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital after rescuers worked into nightfall Friday to pull him out, officials said.

The boy told first responders he wasn't hurt, but felt cold, officials said.

The unidentified child was taken to be evaluated by medical staff.

