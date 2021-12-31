Fewer Americans are making New Year’s resolutions for 2022, a CBS News poll revealed.

According to the survey, 29% of Americans say they will be making New Year’s resolutions this year, down from 43% one year ago.

The resolutions that topped the list for 2022 are losing weight and improving health at 26%; improving finances at 20%. Spending more time with loved ones, and enjoying life both came in at 10%.

Resolutions that were not as popular but made the list included: quitting a bad habit at 6%, while becoming more organized, getting more done, and taking on a new skill, challenge, or hobby came in at 5%.

According to last year’s survey, about seven in 10 Americans were likely to make New Year’s resolutions when looking forward to the next year, CBS News previously reported.

This year, just 30% of Americans are in the "hopeful" category and will make New Year's resolutions, though they appeared more cautious than they were the year prior, the survey revealed.

The poll was conducted between Dec. 14-22 and included 1,009 adults nationwide.

SSRS of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, conducted the data collection on behalf of CBS News. Phone number were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers, CBS reported.

