Not As Many Americans Are Making New Year Resolutions for 2022, New CBS Poll Reveals

Human Interest
A stock image of 2022 New Year's Resolution list.
Getty Stock Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:00 PM PST, December 31, 2021

The resolutions that topped the list for 2022 are losing weight and improving health at 26%; improving finances at 20%. Spending more time with loved ones, and enjoying life both came in at 10%.

Fewer Americans are making New Year’s resolutions for 2022, a CBS News poll revealed.

According to the survey, 29% of Americans say they will be making New Year’s resolutions this year, down from 43% one year ago. 

The resolutions that topped the list for 2022 are losing weight and improving health at 26%; improving finances at 20%. Spending more time with loved ones, and enjoying life both came in at 10%.

Resolutions that were not as popular but made the list included: quitting a bad habit at 6%, while becoming more organized, getting more done, and taking on a new skill, challenge, or hobby came in at 5%. 

According to last year’s survey, about seven in 10 Americans were likely to make New Year’s resolutions when looking forward to the next year, CBS News previously reported.

This year, just 30% of Americans are in the "hopeful" category and will make New Year's resolutions, though they appeared more cautious than they were the year prior, the survey revealed. 

The poll was conducted between Dec. 14-22  and included 1,009 adults nationwide. 

SSRS of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, conducted the data collection on behalf of CBS News. Phone number were dialed from samples of both standard land-line and cell phones. 

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish using live interviewers, CBS reported. 

Related Stories 

People in New York City Burn Away Bad 2021 Memories With a 'Good Riddance Day' Bonfire in Times Square
2021's Amazing Good Samaritan and First Responder Rescues
New CBS Poll Shows What Americans Thought of Jan. 6 Attack, COVID-19, Biden’s 1st Year in Office

 

Healthy Eating New Year’s Resolutions Cause Long Lines at Lunchtime Salad JointsHealth

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Fallen US Soldiers From Wars Past Recovered in 2021 and Brought Home by Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
Fallen US Soldiers From Wars Past Recovered in 2021 and Brought Home by Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
1

Fallen US Soldiers From Wars Past Recovered in 2021 and Brought Home by Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

Heroes
Crime Novelist Patricia Cornwell Tweets She Is Not 'Karen' Patricia Cornwall on Delta Flight
Crime Novelist Patricia Cornwell Tweets She Is Not 'Karen' Patricia Cornwall on Delta Flight
2

Crime Novelist Patricia Cornwell Tweets She Is Not 'Karen' Patricia Cornwall on Delta Flight

Offbeat
Not As Many Americans Are Making New Year Resolutions for 2022, New CBS Poll Reveals
Not As Many Americans Are Making New Year Resolutions for 2022, New CBS Poll Reveals
3

Not As Many Americans Are Making New Year Resolutions for 2022, New CBS Poll Reveals

Human Interest
Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Says She Is 'Scapegoat' for Jeffrey Epstein Sex Abuse Crimes
Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Says She Is 'Scapegoat' for Jeffrey Epstein Sex Abuse Crimes
4

Ghislaine Maxwell's Brother Says She Is 'Scapegoat' for Jeffrey Epstein Sex Abuse Crimes

Crime
Colorado Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' Sentence Slashed From 110 Years to 10 Years After Outcry
Colorado Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' Sentence Slashed From 110 Years to 10 Years After Outcry
5

Colorado Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' Sentence Slashed From 110 Years to 10 Years After Outcry

Crime