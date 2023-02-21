A runaway puppy on the loose and racing in and out of traffic left drivers stunned in Los Angeles.

It all happened on the 5 freeway during morning rush hour.

The situation quickly became dangerous for the dog and the motorists who started slowing down on one of the busiest highways in America to help the pooch.

One man leaned out of the window of his SUV and tried desperately to coax the pup over to no avail.

Then, the driver of a pickup truck pulled over as he tried to create a blockade to trap the dog.

The dog slowed down once the door opened, but the little guy would not get into the vehicle.

Then, along came Amber Streid.

"I see a dog on the left-hand lane of the carpool, and I was like, oh, this is why everyone's stopping and you know going slow, and I was like, okay, let me try to help," Amber tells Inside Edition.

Video shows the cardiac nurse open her car door, and the dog jumps right in the vehicle.

"She went right to my driver's seat, and like, right on my pedals and she was so scared and shaky," Amber says of her four-legged friend.

Amber was then able to hand over the dog to her owners, who revealed she ran away as they were packing up to move out of their home.

"We didn't think we'd get her back and then just to see the opposite happened has been amazing," the owner tells Inside Edition.

As for the dog's name? "Pretty." As in, "pretty lucky."

Related Stories