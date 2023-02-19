Dog Who Roamed Streets of Las Vegas Alongside Pack of Coyotes Reunites With Owners After Custody Battle

It's the heartwarming moment that a dog raised by coyotes is reunited with his human family.

The long-lost dog immediately recognizes the Cabada family as his own, as evidenced by that wagging tail.

After six months surviving in the wild with a pack of coyotes who roamed the outskirts of Las Vegas, Hades had a happy homecoming.

The dog was rescued by two women last month who named him "Ghost," but Christy Cabada recognized the puppy.

A custody battle then ensued for the dog, with the women who rescued Hades reluctant to give him up and claiming that he could not be the Cabada family's lost dog.

The police even got involved at one point.

An animal shelter eventually stepped in to confirm it was Hades, though the two rescuers are still fighting for custody.

The happy dog is now home with his family and getting used to a more pampered lifestyle.

"A dog knows their owner and an owner can recognize their dog not matter what if you truly love them," Christy tells Inside Edition.

As for how it felt to have Hades home, Christy says: "It was amazing. It was a moment filled with a lot of emotions. I think it was like a moment of relief. A moment of love, a moment and happiness."

