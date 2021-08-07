NYC’s Beloved Barry the Barred Owl Accidentally Killed in Central Park | Inside Edition

NYC’s Beloved Barry the Barred Owl Accidentally Killed in Central Park

Animals
Barry the barred owl
Twitter
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 9:21 AM PDT, August 7, 2021

Barry was first discovered on October 9 by a group of birdwatchers in Central Park.

The Central Park Twitter page has announced that a well-known Central Park resident, Barry the barred owl, tragically passed away on Friday, August 6.

“Flying low, likely in search of a meal, the barred owl made contact with a Conservancy maintenance vehicle at approximately 2:30 am,” they wrote on Twitter.

“Conservancy staff immediately reported the incident and Urban Park Rangers were contacted.”

Barry was first discovered on October 9 by a group of birdwatchers in Central Park, according to CBS News. Since then, she’d become a local celebrity.

Many locals and visitors often posted videos and photos online when the bird was spotted. Barry even has her own Twitter account and following.

Since Barry’s passing, fans have been writing tributes underneath her hemlock in Central Park. There have also been numerous people posting memories of seeing the bird in person.

One local wrote, “I often watched the #CentralPark bared #owl fly out as a nightly ritual after work. Never got old. Last night, I could only visit her in my photos & memories.”

"RIP Barry, thank you so much for your time with us!”

“The barred owl’s presence in Central Park brought so much joy,” the Central Park Twitter page added, “reminding all of us that the Park is a vital greenspace for all New York, including the wildlife that call it home.”

Related Stories

Philly's 'Lights Out' Program Hopes to Prevent Migrating Birds From Crashing Into Buildings
Being Around Birds Brings People as Much Happiness as $150 a Week of Added Income, Research Finds
Woman Attacked by Birds on the Beach After Offering a Potato Chip
Drones in California Are Scaring Birds and Leading Them to Abandon Their EggsAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station
1

Ghost Hunter Falls Nearly 20 Feet Through Roof of Abandoned Train Station

Offbeat
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases
2

Louisiana ICU Nurse Breaks Down Over Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases

News
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops
3

16-Year-Old Accidentally Kills Mom While Playing With Gun, Then Shoots Himself in the Head: Cops

Human Interest
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out
4

Man Who Shot Viral Video of Duct-Taped Man Accused of Groping Frontier Flight Crew Speaks Out

News
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth
5

Meet the Woman With the World's Biggest Mouth

Human Interest