The Central Park Twitter page has announced that a well-known Central Park resident, Barry the barred owl, tragically passed away on Friday, August 6.

“Flying low, likely in search of a meal, the barred owl made contact with a Conservancy maintenance vehicle at approximately 2:30 am,” they wrote on Twitter.

“Conservancy staff immediately reported the incident and Urban Park Rangers were contacted.”

Barry was first discovered on October 9 by a group of birdwatchers in Central Park, according to CBS News. Since then, she’d become a local celebrity.

Many locals and visitors often posted videos and photos online when the bird was spotted. Barry even has her own Twitter account and following.

Since Barry’s passing, fans have been writing tributes underneath her hemlock in Central Park. There have also been numerous people posting memories of seeing the bird in person.

One local wrote, “I often watched the #CentralPark bared #owl fly out as a nightly ritual after work. Never got old. Last night, I could only visit her in my photos & memories.”

"RIP Barry, thank you so much for your time with us!”

“The barred owl’s presence in Central Park brought so much joy,” the Central Park Twitter page added, “reminding all of us that the Park is a vital greenspace for all New York, including the wildlife that call it home.”

