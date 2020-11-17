Obama Compares Trump to Richie Rich in Interview About New Memoir

For the last four years, former President Barack Obama says he bit his lip when it came to speaking publicly about President Trump. But he’s not holding back now in interviews ahead of the release of his new memoir.

In a recent interview in The Atlantic, Obama compared Trump to the spoiled comic book character Richie Rich.

He said he assumed Republican voters would be drawn to “classic male heroes,” like John Wayne, Gary Cooper or Clint Eastwood. But instead, they went with Trump, who Obama says shares all the nasty personality traits of Richie Rich—”the complaining, lying, doesn’t-take-responsibility-for-anything type of figure.”

On Tuesday, Trump once again went radio silent after a day of seemingly tweeting nonstop. His official schedule posted by the White House is empty.

And he's getting some free, and probably unwanted, advice from his old pal Howard Stern, who says Trump should steer clear of starting his own TV network.

“He thinks running the country is hard, wait till he has to run a news network. That’ll fail inside of a year like all the other businesses,” Stern said. “I mean this is just insanity what’s going on.”

Pointing to the thousands of Trump loyalists who gathered in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Stern also urged the president to concede.

“For once, do something good for the country. Tell them you lost the election and you’re going to help a transition,” Stern said. “They think something was taken from them.”

Before entering politics, Trump was a regular on Stern’s radio show.

