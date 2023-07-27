Obama Family Chef Tafari Campbell Was Not Wearing Lifejacket When He Drowned While Paddle-Boarding, Police Say

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:54 AM PDT, July 27, 2023

Tafari Campbell was not wearing a lifejacket and did not tether his leg to his paddleboard, Massachusetts police say.

More details have been released about the drowning death of the Obamas’ personal chef, who died while paddle-boarding in Martha's Vineyard.

Tafari Campbell was not wearing a lifejacket and did not have his leg tethered to the paddleboard, according to Massachusetts State Police.

"Mr. Campbell was standing on his paddleboard, lost his balance and fell into the water, then struggled to stay afloat," police said. "He was not wearing a personal flotation device and was not leashed to the paddle board."

An unidentified companion was paddle-boarding with Campbell and tried to save him.

Expert paddleboard instructor Dee Schmitz tells Inside Edition that wearing the leash is vital to doing the sport safely.

“That way if you fall off the board, the board's not going to get away from you,” Schmitz says.

The former White House sous chef was a strong swimmer, video on social media shows. But Schmitz says he likely became tangled in weeds as he struggled to get to shore.

“You feel those weeds around your legs and start to panic,” the instructor says. “The more you try to get out the more tangled you get.”

Related Stories

Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Paddleboarding Accident
Woman Falls to Her Death After Accepting Marriage Proposal
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Charges
The Obamas Heartbroken Over Chef Tafari Campbell's Paddleboard Accident DeathNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Taylor Schabusiness Convicted of All Charges in Meth-Fueled Decapitation and Mutilation of Her Lover
Taylor Schabusiness Convicted of All Charges in Meth-Fueled Decapitation and Mutilation of Her Lover
1

Taylor Schabusiness Convicted of All Charges in Meth-Fueled Decapitation and Mutilation of Her Lover

Crime
Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops
Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops
2

Father and Aunt Accused of Leaving 3-Month-Old Baby in Car as Florida Temperature Neared 100 Degrees: Cops

Crime
Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard
Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard
3

Obamas’ Personal Chef Dead After Tragic Paddleboarding Accident in Martha’s Vineyard

Human Interest
Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop
4

Woman Falls to Her Death Moments After Accepting Marriage Proposal on Tourist Mountaintop

News
Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained
Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained
5

Lily Ledbetter: Mystery Lingers as Alabama Woman's Cause of Death Unexplained

News