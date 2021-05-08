Barack and Michelle Obama have announced that their beloved dog, Bo has passed away. The dog died after battling cancer. He was 12 years old Barack shared the news with a somber note on Instagram. “Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” the former president wrote. “ For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between."

“He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly.”

“On the campaign trail in 2008, we promised our daughters that we would get a puppy after the election,” Michelle wrote. “At the time, Bo was supposed to be a companion for the girls. We had no idea how much he would mean to all of us.”

She went on to explain how Bo was part of many significant moments while alive. They include the Pope coming to visit, traveling on Air Force One, and being in attendance when tens of thousands visited the South Lawn for the Easter Egg Rolls. He was even by the pair’s side when Sasha and Malia went off to college, and they became empty-nesters.

Michelle lastly added, “We also know we weren’t the only ones who cared for Bo, and are grateful for all the love you showed him over the years. Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us.”

Shortly after the announcement about Bo’s death, he was trending on Twitter, where many honored the pooch.

Bo’s younger sister, their other Portuguese Water Dog, Sunny, is eight years old.

