A 20-year-old man, who authorities say lived under a teenage girl’s bed in her Ohio home for three weeks, has been charged with sexual assault and for taking nude photos of her. The teen allegedly met the boy online, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said, according to a published report.

Jaret Wright was charged last week on three counts of rape and one count of producing child pornography, according to jail records from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, FOX News reported.

The teen allegedly knew Wright was staying under her bed in her Cincinnati home, but the girl’s mother was unaware of the man's presence in the house, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said. The mother eventually discovered Wright, but authorities did not provide details on how she found out, The Associated Press reported.

Court documents claim that Wright held the girl down and forced her to have sex with him, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Authorities did not disclose the girl’s exact age, saying she was between 13 and 18 years old, a report said

They also said it was unclear if the teen had invited Wright to stay in her home and whether or not they were in a relationship. Also in question is whether he was in and out of the home during the weeks he lived under the girl’s bed, authorities said.

Wright, a resident of Barberton, was being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond. His lawyer, Richard Wendel did not respond to Inside Edition's request for comment. Wright's next court date is April 6, according to the Hamilton County Clerk's office.

