Woman Says Armie Hammer 'Violently Raped' Her in 4-Hour Ordeal in 2017

Armie Hammer is reportedly being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for sexual assault after a woman came forward and said the actor "violently raped" her.

The alleged victim, known only as Effie, said during a press conference Thursday that Hammer raped her in April 2017.

"On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles," the woman tearfully said as her attorney, Gloria Allred, stood by her side. She said Hammer bruised her face and beat her feet, and she said she believed her life was in danger.

She said she and the "Call Me By Your Name" star met on Facebook in 2016, and they began a relationship, which became violent and abusive. Hammer was married to his former wife, Elizabeth Chambers, at the time.

"During those four hours, I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being," Effie said of the alleged incident.

Allred said her client is "providing what she thinks might be relevant to law enforcement and then it is for law enforcement and the prosecutor to decide if there is sufficient evidence to pursue it."

Multiple women have also recently come forward to claim the actor abused them and fantasized about cannibalism and mutilation.

Model Paige Lorenze told Inside Edition she became romantically involved with Hammer last September after the end of his marriage. It was her social media followers who began noticing bruising on her back and thighs.

"It was always biting, slapping, hitting, sexual though," she said. "It wasn't abuse or anything like that."

Lorenze said Hammer branded her with the initial of his first name. "He just carved an A into me," she said.

Hammer's attorney said in a statement to Inside Edition: "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."

RELATED STORIES

Armie Hammer’s Ex Paige Lorenze Says He Branded Her Skin and Talked of Removing Her Ribs to Eat Them

Armie Hammer's Wife Defends Video Showing Their Son Sucking on Actor's Toes

2 Women Killed by Hitman While Protecting Rape Survivor's Life, Cops Say