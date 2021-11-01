Ohio Police Looking for 3 Children Missing Since Last Week | Inside Edition

Ohio Police Looking for 3 Children Missing Since Last Week

News
Missing Kids
Police
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:09 PM PDT, November 1, 2021

Police have released images of the children as well as some information. They also have a number to call in case you know their whereabouts.

Police in Ohio are searching for three children who haven't been seen since last Wednesday, WLWT reported.

The Shreve Police Department said the three children were last seen Oct. 27 at 8 p.m., Isabel Cruz, 11, Remington Cruz, 7, and Wyatt Cruz, 5.

Police said the children may be in the company of a 33-year-old man named Bryan Godfrey who is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 265 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to News 5 Cleveland.

The children were last seen traveling in a dark blue Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate number JLC3641, WKYC reported.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-287-5705.

Related Stories

Remains of Woman and Young Daughter Found After Going Missing 20 Years Ago
Remains Formally Identified as Belonging to Missing 5-Year-Old New Hampshire Boy Elijah Lewis
Nearly 40 Years Since Going Missing, California Woman’s Case Reopens
Why Haven’t Other Missing People Gotten the Attention Gabby Petito Did?Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
1

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting
2

Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting

Entertainment
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
3

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
4

Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay

Sports
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health