Ohio Police Looking for 3 Children Missing Since Last Week
Police have released images of the children as well as some information. They also have a number to call in case you know their whereabouts.
Police in Ohio are searching for three children who haven't been seen since last Wednesday, WLWT reported.
The Shreve Police Department said the three children were last seen Oct. 27 at 8 p.m., Isabel Cruz, 11, Remington Cruz, 7, and Wyatt Cruz, 5.
Police said the children may be in the company of a 33-year-old man named Bryan Godfrey who is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 265 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to News 5 Cleveland.
The children were last seen traveling in a dark blue Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate number JLC3641, WKYC reported.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-287-5705.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned SiblingsCrime
Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' ShootingEntertainment
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a VetAnimals
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as GaySports
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the VaccineHealth