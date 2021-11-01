Ohio Police Looking for 3 Children Missing Since Last Week

Police in Ohio are searching for three children who haven't been seen since last Wednesday, WLWT reported.

The Shreve Police Department said the three children were last seen Oct. 27 at 8 p.m., Isabel Cruz, 11, Remington Cruz, 7, and Wyatt Cruz, 5.

Police said the children may be in the company of a 33-year-old man named Bryan Godfrey who is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 265 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, according to News 5 Cleveland.

The children were last seen traveling in a dark blue Dodge Caravan with Ohio license plate number JLC3641, WKYC reported.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 330-287-5705.

