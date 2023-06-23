An Ohio woman is in custody after she approached a 4-year-old boy she did not know, started stroking his hair and tried to lure him into a car, police said.

Video showed the 4-year-old on his bike in his front yard when a woman authorities identified as Lisa Nacrelli, 44, put her hands on the boy's back and leaned down to talk to him for three minutes.

The boy was turned away from Nacrelli as she continued to rub the child’s head. He then ran into his house to get his mother after telling Nacrelli to wait outside, video shows.

“He's like, 'Mommy, mommy! There's some lady here and she said she needs to talk to you,' and I said, 'Well we're getting ready to leave, who is it, baby,'” Jaime Spradlin, the boy’s mother tells Inside Edition.

“My name’s Lisa, Tell her I’m from CPS,” video showed Nacrelli telling the boy to tell his mother.

Nacrelli presented a legitimate-looking Child Protective Services badge and told Spradlin that the agency had received a complaint and she needed to inspect the house. Spradlin says Nacrelli entered the home and knew something was not right when Nacrelli asked her where her children bathe.

After the woman left, Spradlin called her husband, Tim, who reviewed the doorbell cam and saw the video of the woman caressing their son's hair.

The parents tell Inside Edition they called CPS and were told there was no pending case on their household.

Nacrelli was arrested and charged with child enticement, burglary, and impersonating an officer.

The boy's parents say they are thankful their son knew what to do.