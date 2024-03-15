Olivia Munn’s doctor is speaking out about the moment they learned the results of the actress’ high breast cancer risk assessment score that led to the discovery of her cancer.

“When she came to me she was all excited because she thought if her genetic test was negative, she wasn’t going to get breast cancer until I shared her 37.3 percent risk of breast cancer,” Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi tells Inside Edition.

The doctor says multiple factors went into Munn’s high-risk assessment score, including the actress having a family history of breast cancer.

“As soon as I told her 37-and-a-half percent, most women get emotional and they don’t want to know about it, they don’t want to deal with it. Olivia was completely different. I think the first thing she told me was, ‘What do I need to do,’” Aliabadi says.

The 43-year-old actress has already had a mammogram, which results appeared to be normal. When her doctor ordered a breast MRI, it came back positive for cancer in both breasts.

“Mammograms in general pick up four out of five breast cancers,” Aliabadi says. “It’s a good test but it’s not a great test.”

The doctor, host of the SHEMD podcast, says if Munn had not taken her breast cancer risk assessment test seriously, things could have been much worse.

“It would not have been good,” Aliabadi says. “She had a very aggressive tumor but we caught it early.”

The doctor says Munn is feeling grateful.

“She’s very emotional. The outpouring of love on social media for her has been just out of this world,” Aliabadi says.

Munn said the decision to check her risk assessment score instead of waiting a full year until her next mammogram saved her life.

Meanwhile, "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert shared how she shaved her hair off as a result of her breast cancer battle. The 52-year-old actress is undergoing chemotherapy, which she says was making her hair fall out.

Eggert posted a video of her shaving her head to the Beastie Boys song “You Got to Fight for Your Right to Party.” Eggert's daughter jumped in to help her mother shed her hair.

Actress Alyssa Milano applauded Eggert, posting, “You have the most grace.” It’s inspiring.” Actress Jennie Garth posted, “Sending you a big hug.”