One Mom Gets Internet Fame Embarrassing Her Kid at School

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:01 AM PST, November 14, 2021

The joke is on us, apparently her kid enjoys it.

One Texas mom has become a viral sensation after posting videos of her embarrassing her kid at school.

Her child, Ashton, 12, is TikTok-famous because of mom’s antics, like the time she serenaded her son with a karaoke microphone singing “You Are My Sunshine,” or when she dressed up in costume and surprised him at lunch.

But why does Tonia Erin, 36, do it?

"We love making people laugh, even if it's at our own expense,” she told Inside Edition.

However, her child doesn’t mind, telling Inside Edition, “I love being embarrassed. It is funny.”

Related Stories

Washington DC Popeyes From the Viral Rat TikTok Video Has Permanently Closed
Petite Mom and Her Adorable 'Chunky Babies' Go Viral on TikTok
Educators Sound Alarm on Rumored ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok Challenge
Teen TikToker With 4 Million Followers Arrested for Reckless Driving: CopsCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom
Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom
1

Britney Spears Conservatorship Ended Friday in Los Angeles Courtroom

Entertainment
Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say
Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say
2

Dennis Prager's Claims That AIDS Patients Were Treated Better Than the Unvaccinated Are Untrue, Experts Say

Health
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy
3

Massachusetts Woman Wins $2 Million Lotto Jacket and Plans to Donate a Portion to the Needy

Human Interest
Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims
Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims
4

Jane Does Speak to Inside Edition Accusing Liberty University of Mishandling Sexual Assault Claims

Investigative
Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'
Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'
5

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: 1st Week of Testimony Ends, Lawyer Says 'We Don't Want Any More Black Pastors'

Crime