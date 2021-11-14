One Mom Gets Internet Fame Embarrassing Her Kid at School
The joke is on us, apparently her kid enjoys it.
One Texas mom has become a viral sensation after posting videos of her embarrassing her kid at school.
Her child, Ashton, 12, is TikTok-famous because of mom’s antics, like the time she serenaded her son with a karaoke microphone singing “You Are My Sunshine,” or when she dressed up in costume and surprised him at lunch.
But why does Tonia Erin, 36, do it?
"We love making people laugh, even if it's at our own expense,” she told Inside Edition.
However, her child doesn’t mind, telling Inside Edition, “I love being embarrassed. It is funny.”
