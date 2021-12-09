A suspect is on the loose after a mall shooting in central Texas. Killeen Mall was locked down for several hours after a man allegedly started shooting inside a store.

Authorities say one victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to an area hospital.

The 911 calls reportedly started coming in from the mall at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, and authorities say all shoppers and mall employees were safely escorted out around 11 p.m.

Killeen Police have released surveillance photos of the alleged gunman but do not have the suspect in custody.

"We do know for sure that there was at least one person that was shooting," Chief Charles Kimble from the Killeen Police Department said.

"And we do know that he is a white male, six feet tall, with a beanie and a hoodie. He is not in custody. And we don't know where he's at."

Authorities ask that anyone with photos or videos from the mall contact them.

