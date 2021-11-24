A pregnant Philadelphia woman was shot and killed while unloading gifts from her baby shower earlier in the day Saturday, People reported.

The victim, identified as Jessica Covington, 32, was seven-months pregnant when cops say someone shot her in the head and 11 times in the stomach around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, People reported.

"There was an officer a couple blocks away who heard the shots. When they came here, they discovered her shot several times," Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told CBS Philly.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. Her unborn child was pronounced dead minutes later, CNN reported.

The shooter is still at large, leaving police to ask for the public’s help.

Cops say no weapons were recovered from the scene.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted Sunday the city is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"This news is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victim's loved ones during this painful time," Kenney wrote.

